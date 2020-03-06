For the love of literature: festival to connect authors, children

WARRENSBURG — Bringing children together with the authors and illustrators of their favorite books, the University of Central Missouri’s 52nd annual Children’s Literature Festival is slated for Sunday, March 15, through Tuesday, March 17, on campus.
The event features 28 nationally-acclaimed authors and illustrators, 17 of whom will be new to the festival in 2020.
Thousands of students in grades three through 10 will have the opportunity to hear these authors and illustrators speak about their craft and how they became interested in the field of children’s literature.
They also may have their books signed, be able to ask questions of the writers and participate in a campus scavenger hunt.
Many children have submitted designs for a new bookmark contest.
The winners’ designs will be printed and distributed at the festival.
The festival kicks off with a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. March 15 in Elliott Student Union 237A-B.
This year's Sadler-Gilbert Series speaker is two-time Newbery Honor winner, Gary Schmidt.
Schmidt is known for best-selling novels such as “Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy,” “The Wednesday Wars” and “Okay for Now,” a National Book Award finalist.
Authors are available to sign books on March 15, following the luncheon.
Tickets for the luncheon are required and cost $25 per adult, $17 per child.
Admission to the book sale in the Elliott Student Union is free, as well as the autograph session following the luncheon.
The festival began in 1969 under the leadership of Philip Sadler, professor of children’s literature and Ophelia Gilbert, laboratory school librarian, who invited five Missouri authors to speak to students.
Long after the two emeriti faculty members’ passing, the festival has continually grown and has included authors from Missouri and many other states.
To learn more, visit clf.ucmo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.