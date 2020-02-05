WARRENSBURG — Five University of Central Missouri students received scholarships and the winners of an essay/art exhibition, in the memory of Morris Collins, were given certificates Jan. 21 at the 2020 MLK Freedom Scholarship Dinner at the University of Central Missouri.
Approximately 200 people attended the annual event.
The theme this year was "From Dream to Reality: The March Continues."
The dinner serves as both an awards banquet and fundraiser for the MLK Freedom Scholarship.
This year's Freedom Scholarship recipients are junior Sergio Del Toro Jr., an electrical engineering technology major from Kansas City, Kansas; sophomore Adonis Knight, a criminal justice major from Olathe, Kansas; sophomore Rocio Rodrijuez, a nursing major from La Monte; Allison Ratliff, an education major from St. Louis, who graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in education; and sophomore Dominic Tiglao, a design and drafting major from St. Peters.
Ratliff and Tiglao were unable to attend the event.
UCM President Roger Best welcomed those in attendance as well as the scholarship recipients and their families.
“I see on a regular basis, if our students come to us and we admit them and they are working hard, we’re going to work equally hard to ensure that they are successful,” Best said. “And so, in that small way we are hoping that we are continuing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and so many others to ensure equal access to equal opportunity.”
Toriano Porter, an author and journalist with the Kansas City Star was the featured guest speaker.
Porter recounted the journey that brought him to the Central Missouri State University, now UCM, twice and how he became a member on the editorial board at the Kansas City Star.
At the age of 18, Porter, a St. Louis native, had a full-ride scholarship to CMSU for football, but felt disappointed because he had wanted to play for the University of Missouri.
“I did not place value in that scholarship,” Porter said. “I lost that scholarship within my first year.”
Porter was a freshman in 1992 and flunked out as a sophomore, returning to St. Louis.
Porter attended a teachers college then a junior college before returning to Warrensburg in 1995 and earned back his scholarship in 1996.
Born to high school dropouts, Porter was the first person in his family to attend college.
Porter majored in journalism and minored in creative writing.
Upon his return to CMSU, Porter wrote for the Muleskinner, campus paper, and took a creative writing class with Rose Kinder, professor emeritus, who was at the event.
“I just thank her for taking the time to teach me how to be a creative writer,” Porter said.
Porter is the author of three books, “The Pride of Park Avenue,” “James Cool” and “The Plain Ugly Truth.”
“‘Man’s greatest moment of happiness is to be tested beyond what he thought might be his breaking point and still succeed,’” Porter said, quoting former CMSU coach Terry Noland.
Porter explained that his journey after college was not without difficulty.
In 2007, Porter was working at his uncle’s gas station and odd jobs.
“Why was I doing that and not writing,” Porter said. “I got fired from my first writing job. Why did I get fired? I was not listening to my editor. … So, remember this is a story about redemption as well.”
Porter joined The Examiner in 2007, working the city beat for two years and eventually became the assistant sports editor.
After his job was eliminated, Porter was out of work for 13 months before joining the Lee’s Summit Journal and had a goal to work for the Kansas City Star.
“I spent four years at the Lee’s Summit Journal,” Porter said. “I almost quit. I was almost fired.”
In 2016 Porter was hired as a breaking news reporter for The Star.
In 2018, The Star reinvented its editorial board.
“There (were) no African-Americans on that board,” Porter said. “But I had just got there in 2016, so I couldn’t really make a stink about it.”
While making a pitch for a social justice reporter position with an editor, the conversation turned to the editorial board.
Porter was asked if he was interested when he expressed concern about the lack of diversity on the board.
“I went back and I wrote up a proposal and she (the editor) got it to the right people,” Porter said.
Porter is now one of the five members that make up the editorial board.
“I chose red and I’m riding with the mules all day long,” Porter said.
Following Porter’s presentation, Kelly Brooks, recipient of the Community Service Award, and Vicki Martins, recipient of the High School Community Service Award, were asked to stand and be recognized.
Suzy Latare presented a brief remembrance of Collins, a teacher and pastor, who passed away in November.
“Morris Collins was a long-time teacher in the Warrensburg School District, mentor to thousands of young people and a church leader,” Latare said. “He was an extraordinary force for good in this community.”
Collins, born in 1947, attended Warrensburg Public Schools after racial segregation was outlawed in 1954.
Collins graduated from Central Missouri State College (now UCM) in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in art education and English and in 1973 earned a master’s degree from CMSU.
“Morris was born to be a teacher,” Latare said.
In 1969, Collins became the first Aftican-American teacher in the Warrensburg School District.
Following his retirement in 2002, Collins became an adjunct professor at UCM.
Collins served as a member of the Warrensburg School Board of Education for 15 years and was the first Aftrican-American board president.
“At every meeting, Morris’ voice was one of compassion, generosity and bridge-building,” Latare said. “Morris Collins was irreplaceable. Easy to respect, easy to love, easy to feel connected to. And despite the compliments and accolades regularly heaped upon him, he was truly humble.”
Winning entries of an essay and art exhibition, hosted in honor of Collins, were displayed at the dinner.
Winners of the essay/art exhibition were Skyler Ryberg, Jaina Lockard, Alina Perkins and Kailee Gatiss of the Warrensburg School District and Madelyn Gutierrez of Whiteman Air Force Base Elementary.
