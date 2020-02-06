WARRENSBURG — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced a partnership with the University of Central Missouri and the MO ABLE program on Friday, Jan. 30.
Fitzpatrick and UCM President Roger Best discussed the partnership and program Jan. 30 while Fitzpatrick was visiting the campus.
UCM began offering payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts for employees Feb. 1.
“Payroll deductions make it easier for individuals with disabilities and parents of children with disabilities to save for the future,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am committed to making MO ABLE more accessible so Missourians can make the best use of this program. I thank the University of Central Missouri for this commitment and hope other universities across the state will follow their example.”
Launched in 2017, MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI.
“Consistent with our longtime commitment to making the University of Central Missouri a great place to work, we are pleased to partner with Treasurer Fitzpatrick to make payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts available to our faculty and staff,” Best said. “MO ABLE accounts enable individuals with disabilities and their families to save and invest, tax-free, providing peace of mind for families and new opportunities for individuals with disabilities. We are proud to support MO ABLE, knowing its potential to positively impact the future of eligible UCM employees.”
For more information about the MO ABLE program and to take an eligibility quiz, visit moable.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.