WARRENSBURG — What began as a way for faculty and staff to earn extra holiday cash has become a long-standing campus tradition.
The University of Central Missouri’s annual Holiday Market, which took place Dec. 4 in the Elliott Student Union, featured crafts and creations by faculty, staff and students.
The market was created in 2008 for staff to make a little extra holiday cash after it was announced there would be no salary raises due to the struggling economy at that time.
ESU Director Kim Nicas said the event has become a service to the community.
“I think it went really well,” Nicas said.
Nicas said about 60 vendors, 17 of which were students, and 600 to 700 shoppers participated in the market.
Along with the market, crafts and games were available for kids at Santa’s Workshop, sponsored by the UCM Student Missouri State Teachers Association.
Children could also take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and decorate cookies.
Booth space was available at no cost to participants.
To be eligible for a booth space, a participant had to be a faculty or staff member or a student.
Faculty, staff and students could sponsor a booth so long as they also attended the market.
For more information about the market, call (660) 543-4052.
