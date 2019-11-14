CRU5H offers new dining experience at UCM in spring 2020

WARRENSBURG — With the renovation of the Elliott Student Union, a new food concept is coming to the University of Central Missouri.
UCM Dining announced that in April 2020, the location formerly occupied by Steak N’ Shake will be the site for CRU5H (pronounced Crush), providing new food options for students, faculty, staff and the general public.
CRU5H officially opens April 13, 2020.
Its unique name with the numeral “5” represents all the things that this dining establishment stands for: five-star quality, a selection of $5 meals and five menu categories including custom grill sandwiches, breakfast all day, appetizers, build-to-order fresh Mex and desserts.
Menu items will include shakes, smoothies, spicy wings, nachos and “Bacon Me Crazy” with ingredients that include a choice of eggs, sugar-glazed and smoky bacon, caramelized onions and citrus garlic aioli.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to introduce CRU5H to the UCM community as a new dining option in the Elliott Student Union,” Shari Bax, vice president for Student Experience and Engagement, said. “We believe students will be pleased with the large variety of food offerings and flavors this brand offers. With an operating schedule that enables late-night dining on campus and the availability of grab-and-go items and kiosk ordering, the campus will find CRU5H a satisfying option whether eating on the go or at the Union Bowing Center, next door.”
The university is working through its Dining Services provider, Sodexo, to bring CRU5H to campus.
While the restaurant will not open until April, Sodexo plans to introduce the campus community to CRU5H food items weeks ahead of its arrival.
Beginning Jan. 22, every Wednesday Sodexo will make items from the CRU5H menu available in the Elliott Student Union Central Courte.
"CRU5H is going to be an amazing addition to our current dining options. We're bringing back some ‘late-night’ appetizer and sandwich favorites, fresh Mex, spicy wings and adding all-day breakfast for the late risers. Limit-less menu combinations, self-order kiosks, patio seating and the overall unique vibe will make this the best place in the ‘Burg to hang out and see friends," Justin Dreslinski, resident district manager of Sodexo, said.
While the Elliott Student Union offers an indoor dining experience, the addition of CRU5H with the Union renovation project also provides opportunity for outdoor dining.
This is in addition to a schedule that includes staying open as late as 1 a.m.
More information about CRU5H will be provided closer to the opening date.
Learn more by following @UCMElliottUnion and @DiningUCM on Twitter.
