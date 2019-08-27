WARRENSBURG — A recent ranking by AffordableSchools.net places the University of Central Missouri as 19th among 35 ‘Top Value Criminal Justice Studies Online Degree Programs (Bachelor’s) 2019.’
The ranking organization included UCM’s online bachelor of science in criminal justice on a list that started with a nationwide review of 300 programs.
Research through the National Center for Education Statistics’ free and publicly available College Navigator database helped identify schools for consideration in this study.
Once the schools were identified, each was reviewed and points awarded on the basis of factors that included average cost of attendance and student-to-faculty ratio.
AffordableSchools.net notes that technology has changed how some criminals behave, so it is important to have professionals in the field who understand how crimes happen and why.
The rankings are a tool to help students in their search for a school that best meets their educational needs.
“Students need quick access to pertinent information, such as tuition rates, student-to-faculty ratios, program requirements, and more,” notes AffordableSchools.net in its online feature about the rankings. “This is because this is the information that will help them make a decision, with affordability and quality of the program being the most important factors. This ranking will make the decision-making process a lot easier, especially for students who do not know where to start in their search.”
While students can complete a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice completely online, at UCM the feature also notes that students may take on the Criminal Justice Accelerated Dual Degree program, which enables them to complete both their undergraduate and graduate degrees in five years through online study.
To learn more, visit ucmo.edu/academics/programs/majors/criminal-justice-bs-43-842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.