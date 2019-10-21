Concert celebrates Conan Castle Choral Room

WARRENSBURG — A classroom in the UTT Building officially has a new name to celebrate the 30-year career of Conan Castle, a professor emeritus of the University of Central Missouri.
Faculty members, alumni, current students and community members celebrated the official designation of the Conan Castle Choral Room with a concert and reception Sunday, Oct. 13 in the Hart Recital Hall.
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Dean Michael Sawyer welcomed attendees, including Castle and UCM President Roger Best, before the UCM Concert Choir took the stage, conducted by Director of Choral Activities Adam Zrust.
Carla Oliver and Russell Coleman delivered remarks about how Castle had made an impact on them and the Department of Music.
Before Castle conducted the last piece of the concert, “The Eyes of All Wait Upon Thee” by Jean Berger, he introduced the members of his family in attendance and praised the choir for their hard work.
The concert concluded with Assistant Chair for the School of Visual and Performing Arts Eric Honour presenting a plaque that will designate UTT Building Room 008 as the Conan Castle Choral Room.
“This is a wonderful honor,” Castle said.
Attendees and members of the choir attended the reception in the Conan Castle Choral Room after the concert.
Castle was a faculty member in the Department of Music from 1959 to 1989, serving as professor of music, coordinator of the voice/choral area and director of choral activities. Castle was also the recipient of the Byler Distinguished Faculty Award in 1985.
