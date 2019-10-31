WARRENSBURG — Educators from all levels of academia gathered Friday, Oct. 25, for the ribbon cutting of the new Legacy Suite on the second floor of the Lovinger Building at the University of Central Missouri.
The Legacy Suite is part of the celebration of the College of Education 100-year anniversary at UCM.
“This Legacy Suite and the installation of this historical tribute to our college’s rich history, which we dedicate today, was conceived from the notion that we need to embrace our past and our roots,” College of Education Dean Robert Lee said. “We should take time to celebrate our accomplishments, but let us not rest on our laurels. Let us prepare to forge ahead so that those who follow us may have reason and occasion to celebrate the next 100 years. So we stand together as a community in this phase, affirm the legacy of our alumni with a commitment to reach out and build new partnerships and position ourselves with the start of a new decade in 2020.”
University information states the suite will serve as a place for alumni to relax while visiting the UCM campus.
Outside the suite, linking both sides of the hallway, are panels detailing the College of Education’s history and achievements from the last 100 years.
Five of the six alumni selected as recipients of UCM’s first Legacy Alumni Awards were among those present for the ribbon cutting. These six distinguished educators are Thomas Goddard, Morris Collins, Deborah Orr, Kim Spencer, Eduardo Mendez and Gift Alfred Bwerakumanda Dube. Collins was represented by his daughter, Christa Collins.
Following the ribbon cutting was the Legacy Dinner honoring the legacy alumni.
