WARRENSBURG — Dozens of white plastic bags filled with food items and a table with drinks awaited employees and students of the University of Central Missouri who visited the Campus Cupboard recently under the newly announced hours.
UCM states the change in schedule is taking place to help ensure a vital need is met while also following procedures that will contribute to a safe and healthy environment amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beth Rutt, director of student activities, said the Campus Cupboard plans to be open 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the rest of the school year to help individuals and families meet their food needs.
It kicked off its new schedule Wednesday, March 25, and within the first 90 minutes it had served 92 students, enough to deplete the whole supply of pre-packaged food items for that day.
The Campus Cupboard opened its doors in October 2013.
Through the generosity of private individuals, Harvesters food network and local contributors, Walmart and ALDI grocery store, the campus distribution center serves about 500 individuals per month.
Rutt said individuals who arrived on Wednesday had access to pre-packaged bags of items that included soup, canned vegetables, chips, plant-based burgers, chicken nuggets, bags of salad, hot dogs, buns, cookies and cupcakes. Drinks also were available.
Some items, however, are getting harder to obtain due to the current high demand.
Pickup is on the east side of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center
“Tuesday is usually our bread day,” Rutt said. “We didn’t get anything.”
She encourages individuals who are interested in helping others to contribute to the Campus Cupboard, either through food donations or monetary contributions that will go to help purchase items for those in need.
The center also has a current need for plastic bags it can use in pre-packaging.
For more information about the Campus Cupboard or how to assist, call Rutt at (660) 909-1870.
