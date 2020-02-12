WARRENSBURG — Following ratification by its board of directors, the American Association of Collegiate Schools of Business International recently announced the extension of accreditation for the University of Central Missouri’s business and accounting programs for the next five years.
AACSB has released the names of 48 schools receiving extended accreditation in business, one with an extended accreditation in accounting only, and seven – including UCM - with both business and accounting accreditation.
For more than 100 years, AACSB has accredited such programs, which today include five percent of the world’s schools of business degrees at the bachelor’s level or higher.
“The extension of our business and accounting accreditation is validation of the high-quality academic programs offered by the University of Central Missouri,” Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies Dean Jose Mercado said. “Our talented School of Business Administration faculty and staff have worked hard to make sure students receive the best hands-on, real-world learning experiences that will prepare them for meaningful roles in their professional careers. Congratulations to the SoBA faculty, staff, students, alumni and advisory board members on this outstanding recognition.”
Mercado said UCM was initially accredited in business by AACSB in 1995. Its accounting program was accredited in 1999.
According to AACSB, 862 institutions across 56 countries and territories are accredited by the association.
One hundred eighty-nine institutions have earned supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.
“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” AACSB Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer Stephanie M. Bryant said. “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”
To achieve accreditation, a college or university must undergo a rigorous internal focus process, engage with an AACSB-assigned mentor and undergo a peer-reviewed evaluation.
This is a multi-year process, requiring schools to demonstrate a focus on development and implementation of a plan that aligns with AACSB standards.
This requires excellence in areas that relate to strategic management and innovation.
It also encompasses, student, faculty and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.
A school has to achieve AACSB business accreditation before it can earn accounting accreditation. After doing so, the institution must develop and implement a mission-driven plan to satisfy business accreditation quality standards and satisfy a supplemental set of standards specific to five-year continuous peer review to maintain high-quality and extend its accreditation.
Learn more about educational opportunities in business and accounting within the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies’ School of Business Administration online at ucmo.edu/harmon-college-of-business-and-professional-studies/school-of-business-administration.
