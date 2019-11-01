After joining the University of Central Missouri in 1995, Dr. Roger Best worked his way up through the ranks and is now the 16th president of the university.
He began serving as interim president Aug. 1, 2018, and was named president by the Board of Governors on Nov. 5, 2018.
Serving a student body of nearly 12,000 students are about 1,200 university employees, making UCM one of the biggest employers in the area, behind only the nearby Whiteman Air Force Base. After a year in the president’s office at UCM, Best weighs in here about how he approaches the job.
What do you like about being part of the University of Central Missouri?
"What I like about working in this profession and what I like about working at the University of Central Missouri specifically is that the nature of students that come to study here or study with us through online or study with us at our Lee's Summit facility are very similar to me when I was a student.
“We have a lot of first-generation college students. We have a lot of students who come from rural areas, but all of them are seeking something. We have 150 degree programs, graduate or undergraduate, that are able to meet whatever it is they are seeking and help them achieve that.
“It is incredible for us to see the impact we have on our students, and that is life-long. I tell our alumni that regardless of who is president, you are alumni for life.
“We, being the collective ‘we’ at the University of Central Missouri, we are always part of the lives of our students, not just while they are here but for the rest of their lives. To me, that is an awesome responsibility to have and awesome responsibility to ensure we are doing our best for them every single day."
You are fairly new to your current leadership role. What made you pursue this position?
"I don't know that I was actually pursuing the position. I came here as a faculty member in 1995 and at various times I ended up in different administrative positions, but I had never envisioned being president of this or any other university. It was when our former president announced that he was leaving for a different opportunity that the Board (of Governors) asked if I would serve as interim. That was really when I first started thinking about serving as the president of the university.
Even coming into the interim position, I was thinking of it as this temporary position and I was to help prepare the campus for who the next president would be. But after I got into the position, I realized that it was a position I fell in love with, realistically. I owe that to UCM. I do not see myself wanting to serve as president of any other university. I suppose that once I was in the interim position, I began to think about what it would be like to serve as the 16th president of the university. In that regard, I was interested in serving because I wanted to make a difference for my colleagues and for the students.”
What is your leadership philosophy?
"My leadership philosophy is really probably couched in the old-school servant-leadership approach. Realistically, what my desire is as leader is to create vision or set vision for our faculty and staff and for our students as well and to talk about what is possible and where we are not only today, which I believe we are an incredible institution with high-quality programs and with great faculty and staff, but where we could go even further in the future.
Philosophically as a leader, it is necessary for me to set some vision for the campus and for our various constituents, but in the day-to-day operations, I see my role as helping to procure the resources we need to carry out the mission we have and to help us accomplish the goals we have set. So really, it is two-fold: setting the vision about the future and then on a day-to-day basis, what does our faculty and staff need to be successful in the roles that which we have hired them? If we can provide those resources and create that environment where they are successful, that means that collectively the university and our students are successful.”
What makes this organization succeed?
"Our people. What I have found in my time here is that our people very much care for each other and care for students. They want to ensure that our students are successful. I will be very open to say that our students have to work hard and what I openly say on top of that is that if our students are working hard and trying to succeed, then we are going to work equally hard to help them. Our job is to facilitate their success but not to create it for them. They have an obligation to study, to work hard and engage in the learning process with us, but if that is where they are, that is where we are going to be too. This is a special place to me because of the people and that is who makes us successful at the end of the day."
What is your favorite place on campus?
“I would say the Quad is one of my favorite places on campus because it is, personally, beautiful and there is a peace about it.
“The Quad has been there since we were founded. You sit there and there is all this history that has passed by. … So, I love the Quad, but I have to say there are many place on campus that are my favorite."
What surprises people most about the university?
"There is nothing that surprises me necessarily. I can say that I am regularly impressed — impressed by what our students achieve. That is while they are here in their various competitions, winning national awards in both in athletics, we win national championships, and in academic team competitions.
“I am constantly impressed by the achievements of our students here and when they leave and what they are able to do in the world and the differences that they are able to make when they are our alumni. When you take a step back from why they are able to do that, I am impressed by the amount of work our faculty and staff put into ensuring that they are well prepared, that they mentor them while they are here, correct them when necessary and lead them through the learning process, then support them when they become alumni.
“I tell our alumni and usually tell our students when they are about to graduate, 'You may think you are done with us, but we are not done with you. We will always be here for you.' So our goal is to support our students when they are now through alumni, and we encourage them to stay in touch with us even if it is for nothing other than to help celebrate their successes with them because we know they are going to be successful.
“I constantly tell our alumni, 'We are here for you, whatever you need, come back and let us know.' So, I can't say that I am surprised by stuff, necessarily, but I am certainly impressed, continually, by what happens here."
What else do you want people to know about UCM?
"I would say to explore what we have to offer, and that is not about academic programs. Certainly if you are interested in academic study, we have programs, we have certificates that you can achieve, we have short courses and we have any number of opportunities to learn. But, we do much more than that. We have great athletic events. We have great cultural events on campus whether music, theater or art. We have great speakers who come to campus on a regular basis. So, just come to campus and explore what we have to offer, even beyond the academic programs and academic classes that we have available."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.