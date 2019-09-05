Best delivers second State of University address

WARRENSBURG — In his second State of the University address, University of Central Missouri President Roger Best reflected on the 2018-2019 school year, discussed the current state of the university and set future goals of UCM.
The State of the University took place Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Highlander Theatre on the UCM campus.
2018-2019 recap
“To be succinct, you had a great year last year,” Best said.
Best recapped the six priorities he outlined during the 2018 State of the University address: sustainable financial/operating structure, academic program quality, institutional culture, alumni engagement and involvement, enrollment and portfolio of educational offerings and marketing and branding.
For university finances, Best stated UCM started and finished the fiscal year with a balanced budget despite a seven percent decline in enrollment and the resource allocation model, also known as the RCM budget, will be implemented for fiscal year 2021.
Best spoke of the external validation given to 47 graduate and undergraduate programs at UCM.
“I am a firm believer in academic rigor and a well-designed curriculum which challenges students and leads to meaningful outcomes,” Best said.
Best discussed how transparent communication can affect institutional culture and how UCM is encouraging faculty and student communication with the university.
Best reported that during the most recent fiscal year, the UCM Alumni Foundation received more than $6.6 million in new gifts and pledges, a 26% increase and the State of Missouri allocated an additional $1 million for core appropriation.
Best stated that, in the last year, UCM has adopted a new academic mark, revised advertising in multiple mediums, graduated approximately 3,400 students and achieved an all-time high retention rate of 74.4% for first-year students.
During his address, Best recognized new members of staff Vice President for Finance and Operations Bill Hawley, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Phil Bridgmon, Vice President for Advancement and External Engagement Courtney Goddard and Vice President for Integrated Marketing and Communications Susan Smedley.
Best said this year will have a new strategic plan, developed from information from staff, faculty, students and alumni, consisting of six themes: student access and success, academic excellence, organizational excellence, inclusive and diverse community, external relations and development and institutional reputation. These themes are comprised of a total of 18 goals.
The current state of UCM
“Today, we are a strong institution in a great position to capitalize upon the goals established in the strategic plan and to meet the challenges that we face,” Best said.
Best said an area of concern is enrollment with an unofficial headcount of university students down about three percent from last fall, driven primarily by a decline in first-time full-time students. He also said there has been a positive movement in graduate student and international student populations.
“Let me state unequivocally that I am not content with this level of loss in headcount...and I can share that we have implemented and will continue to implement strategies intended to counter the short run reduction and also to make sure that our students are aware of the quality that we are continuing to provide,” Best said.
Best also discussed the FY20 budget. UCM is within 98.2% of the fall tuition revenue forecast and is expected to be within 99% by the end of fall.
The work ahead
Best concluded his speech with some goals in the Strategic Plan.
He appealed to faculty and staff to “ensure that courses and programs are relevant and are delivered through a model that is learner convenient, where students who desire to learn and seek our education can do so through an approach that is accessible,” as a way to bolster enrollment in the face of an expected decline in high school graduates in the Midwest.
“The reality of the environment in which we operate will no longer allow us to plod along and wait for a better day. It is our responsibility to make our own better day. It is our opportunity to create our own future,” Best said.
Best said UCM will work to uphold the quality of academic programs as well as identifying and eliminating inefficiencies and duplication without getting rid of processes that are vital to the operation of the university.
“While enrollment and efficiency will be areas of strong focus this year, we will not and cannot neglect any of the goals noted within the strategic plan,” Best said. “The goals are mutually reinforcing and collectively necessary for us to be successful.”
