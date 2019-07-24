WARRENSBURG — Following an extensive search, the University of Central Missouri announced Susan Nelson Smedley of Baytown, Texas, is joining UCM as vice president for Integrated Marketing and Communications, beginning Aug. 16.
Smedley’s professional career includes nearly 20 years of higher education communications experience and executive-level experience in private industry
Smedley currently serves as director of Marketing and Public Affairs at Lee College in Baytown.
As UCM’s vice president, she will be part of the president’s council and oversee both the Office of Integrated Marketing and Communications and KMOS-TV, the university’s public television station.
She will work with teams of creative and analytical professionals to deliver high-quality services and materials that will help advance the institution and support its mission.
“Susan brings with her extensive private sector and higher education experiences which make her uniquely qualified for this position,” UCM President Roger Best said. “These experiences have provided her with tremendous insight into the challenges facing UCM and higher education in general, and will greatly inform our marketing and branding efforts. Susan's strong spirit of collaboration and focus on student success align perfectly with the culture of UCM, and I look forward to her joining our team.“
Smedley joined Lee College in October of 2015. Among her many accomplishments at the college, she led the first phase of the system-wide effort to develop and implement a fully integrated enrollment management plan that will evolve institutional culture with a goal to better serve students. Additionally, she provided leadership in the development of an integrated marketing communications plan that promotes enrollment and publicizes student and faculty successes, and developed a new program of web content liaisons designed to keep all content on the college website current, accurate and reviewed in weekly or bi-weekly cycles.
Other experiences in higher education include serving as director of Communications and Marketing at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma; director of Marketing and Public Relations, executive director of the Foundation and director of Institutional Advancement at Coastal Bend College in Texas; and Community and Industry liaison and director of Career and Industry Development at Platt College in Oklahoma, where she worked within Oklahoma City and statewide.
Smedley was a member of the executive board for the Central Oklahoma Workforce Investment Board and served at the State of Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
She was also president and chief executive officer for a pre-engineered metal building company.
“When assessing an environment, especially one that is new to me, what excites me most is opportunity and the identification of opportunity … I am so very honored and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of what is happening at the University of Central Missouri under the guidance of Dr. Roger Best,” Smedley said.
She it didn't take long to decide Warrensburg is the place for her.
“Everyone I've encountered here has been so kind and hospitable. My son and I are looking forward to calling Warrensburg home," Smedley said.
Smedley graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1986 with a bachelor of science in advertising in addition to the University of Texas’ nationally top-ranked Advertising Creative Portfolio Sequence and with minors in history and English. Her post-undergraduate work includes American studies, focusing on American literature and history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.