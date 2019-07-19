WARRENSBURG — The annual President’s Lawn Concert, summer evening outdoors event, will be Monday, July 29, at Selmo Park, located at Clark and Holden streets, on the University of Central Missouri campus.
The evening will begin with an old-fashioned ice cream social at 6 p.m. followed by a performance from the Warrensburg Community Band at 7 p.m.
The band performs annually at the event under the direction of Russell Coleman, professor emeritus of music and former chair of the Department of Music at UCM.
UCM President Roger J. Best is scheduled to be in attendance for the event.
The house that once stood in Selmo Park served as the residence of UCM’s presidents from 1926 to 2015.
Limited seating will be available at the event. Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs.
The event is free and open to the public.
