WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri School of Aviation hosted an anniversary weekend Friday, Oct. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 26, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, which included the breakfast and airplane and car show, Fly-In Drive-In Show, on Oct. 26.
The anniversary weekend began with an open house at Gaines Technology Building on the UCM campus and a social at Fitter’s Pub on Oct. 25.
The activities on Oct. 26 kicked off with a pancake breakfast and Fly-In Drive-In Show, followed by a UCM Mules Football game and Aviation Fundraising Banquet.
UCM School of Aviation alumni from across the country were invited to take part in the weekend’s festivities.
One UCM Aviation alumni (an airline pilot who lives and flies out of Guam) and his wife traveled more than 7,000 miles to attend the weekend events.
The Fly-In Drive-In Show was open to the public and took place at Skyhaven Airport, which is owned by UCM.
Skyhaven Airport is the state’s only university-owned public airport.
“Not only are we allowing our students to gain experience through watching and being a part of airport operations, but we also serve the flying public,” UCM School of Aviation Chair and Associate Professor Terry Hunt said.
Chris Cakes provided pancakes and sausages to attendees in one of the airport’s hangars, which Hunt said is a tradition familiar to pilots and airport personnel.
“It’s kind of a tradition for airports from time to time to have a pancake breakfast or fly-in on a Saturday morning,” Hunt said. “It’s a great time for a pilot to get out on a Saturday morning, fly 80, 100 miles or so to an airport, rub shoulders with other pilots, eat pancakes, visit for a while and then load up in their airplane to fly home and get on with their Saturday afternoon.”
Activities during the event included the airplane flight show, a car show, tethered hot air balloon rides, a ride in one of the airplanes, for a small fee, and a landing competition for alumni.
“Many of our alumni have been flying heavy transport category airplanes for the past 25 plus years and it was the first time they were in a light general aviation airplane in many years, so they had a lot of fun with that,” Hunt said. “They got to fly with one of our instructors.”
Alumni were also given the chance to tour the School of Aviation facilities during the weekend, reminiscing the sections of the facilities that remain the same while discovering the new technology and operations that have been added since their time at UCM.
“One of the things [alumni] were surprised to see was the Boeing 737 next-generation flight simulator that all of our senior students use to transition into flying heavy, complex aircrafts, transitioning to automated flight and learning the rudiments of a crew approach to flying large transport category airplanes,” Hunt said. “I had several alumni say, ‘This replicates a Boeing 737-800 and I was flying one of these yesterday, this looks just like it.’”
The School of Aviation has grown significantly in terms of graduates as well, having started with only a handful of students before reaching a couple hundred in the 1980s and 1990s and reaching almost 500 students in 2019.
Graduates from the School of Aviation have gone on to obtain jobs as airplane pilots, airport managers, administration positions, education positions and Federal Aviation Administration workers.
“The UCM School of Aviation has graduated a lot of fantastic people who are out there and have represented us very well in every facet of the aviation industry,” Hunt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.