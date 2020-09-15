WARRENSBURG — As of Friday, Sept. 11, the University of Central Missouri has 136 known active cases for students and seven known active cases for faculty and staff of COVID-19.
University information states UCM has a total of 166 cases that are no longer active and the total number of cases thus far is 309.
Cases at UCM include resident students, commuter students, online-only students, students outside the county and students at the Lee's Summit campus.
UCM has a student body of about 10,000 on campus.
Resident students confirmed with COVID-19 have been isolated to their dorm room or a designated dormitory floor for quarantine.
All residence halls are single-occupancy for this school year.
A symptomatic student can self-report by submitting a form on the UCM website to the University Health Center. Symptomatic faculty and staff contact the Office of Human Resources.
Though the county-wide face covering mandate was lifted as of Sunday, Sept. 13, by the Johnson County Community Health Services Board of Directors, UCM still requires students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings while in class and in common areas. UCM is also encouraging social distancing and sanitation.
"UCM continues to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation," the UCM COVID-19 webpage states. "We remain in regular contact with state and county officials and (Center for Disease Control) communications are reviewed daily. UCM has long had policies in place to deal with emergent situations such as this. A COVID-19 planning task force consisting of staff across multiple departments has been for some time assessing the risks based on information from the CDC, the State Department and from local, state and national experts. This group will continue to monitor the situation and meet regularly to ensure campus preparedness and responsiveness."
The university updates the number of cases every Friday.
To read the UCM COVID-19 webpage, visit ucmo.edu/news/media-resources/corona-virus-covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.