WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School Board of Education discussed recent changes in the State of Missouri K-12 School Quarantine Guidance at the Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting.
Quarantine guidance for schools
The board discussed the change that redefines exposure and when a close contact needs to be quarantined.
The guidelines state a close contact may not have to be quarantined if they and a person who tested positive for COVID-19 were both properly wearing a mask at the time of exposure in a school setting.
“What really hurts us … when a teacher goes out and the class doesn’t, then we have to find a (substitute) for the teacher,” Superintendent Andy Kohl said.
Kohl said when the class and teacher are both out, both parties can communicate virtually, but the situation is harder when a teacher is out.
Kohl said Sterling Elementary had seven teachers out the week of Nov. 9.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the new guidelines Thursday, Nov. 12.
The board discussed what changes the district should adopt but made no decision at the meeting.
“We did want to, first of all, acknowledge that, yes, we are aware of what the governor said, but we’re getting closer to break for a week and then we can re-evaluate this then and see where we’re at,” Board President Beth Rutt said.
For more information on the updated guidelines, visit governor.mo.gov.
Change order in construction project
As construction continues for facility projects in the Warrensburg School District, the board voted to approve a change order for the northeast property storm drainage due to concerns of runoff near the Lake Ridge subdivision from exposed earth and dirt moved in the project.
“The change order will allow use of the remaining earth and also help with runoff,” information provided to the board states. “The change order requested is to fill in the valley north of the baseball field area with the remaining earth and run storm drains through this area to stop the erosion. There will also be a stilling area at the east and a large conversion box to slow any future large rain events.”
The total cost of the change order is estimated to be $185,000 to $190,000.
Parent/Teacher Conference report
Virtual parent/teacher conferences were Oct. 19-23, save for Warrensburg High School, which hosted conferences Sept. 28 and 30.
Maple Grove Elementary saw a participation rate of 96%, Martin Warren Elementary saw a participation rate of 100%, Ridge View Elementary saw a participation rate of 97%, Sterling Elementary saw a participation rate of 97%, and Warrensburg Middle School saw a participation rate of 54%.
Warrensburg High School conferences had 326 Zoom sessions and 395 emails or phone calls.
Reese Education Center saw a participation rate of 83%.
Warrensburg Area Career Center had 230 conferences via phone, Zoom or email.
Filing for Municipal Election
Two seats on the Board of Education will be on the ballot for the April 6, 2021, municipal election.
Filing for the two three-year term seats, currently occupied by Beth Rutt and Tom McCormack, will open at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at the District Central Office, 201 S. Holden St.
The last day to file is Jan. 18, 2021.
