WMS receives funding from WCE Round Up Foundation program

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Middle School has received funding through the West Central Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation, according to Foundation President Dennis Knipmeyer.
“Members of the Round Up Board presented a check for $$6,800 to purchase drones and the accompanying educational program aimed at teaching students how to operate drones beyond recreational/entertainment usage.” Knipmeyer said.
WMS gifted education teacher Cyndi Allen said the project integrates forward-thinking STEM and computer science principles for the 21st century learner.
Students will learn physics, engineering and mechanics associated with programming, building and designing their drones.
“The full impact of drone technology is yet to be discovered,” Allen said. “However, it is going to make a significant impact in multiple industries such as agriculture, medical, military, aeronautics, transportation (and) construction, and we need to be teaching our young people how to operate drones in a functional capacity and move beyond recreational usage.”
The West Central Electric Round Up Foundation was established in the fall of 2017 with the first funds being collected in September 2018. Members who chose not to opt out of the program have their bills rounded up each month to the nearest dollar with proceeds benefiting foundation applicants chosen for funding.
For more information, contact Kim Lewis at (800) 491-3803 or (816) 565-4942.
