WARRENSBURG — Brian Wishard was approved as the new assistant superintendent for student services at the Tuesday, Jan. 28, Board of Education meeting.
Wishard will replace Dr. Michael Scott as assistant superintendent for student services effective July 1, 2020.
"I am looking forward to working with the Warrensburg R-VI School District,” Wishard said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to be part of an excellent central office administrative team. I am excited to work with administrators, faculty, staff, parents and students of the Warrensburg community.”
Wishard has served as the superintendent of the Leesville School District since July 2011.
Wishard has a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma, a master’s degree from the University of Central Missouri and specialist degree from William Woods University.
Wishard started his career as a physical education teacher in Oklahoma.
For a total of 11 years, he served as a principal/administrator in Miami, Oklahoma, Henry County R-I and Calhoun R-VIII.
“Mr. Wishard’s desire to do what is best for students, his years of experience and his ability to engage with all individuals he meets makes him the right person for this position. We are very excited to have Mr. Wishard join our administrative team,” Andy Kohl, who will serve as superintendent of schools effective July 1, said.
