WHS students awarded spring Dual Credit Scholarship

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation has announced the recipients of its spring 2020 Dual Credit Scholarships.
Dual credit scholarships are made possible by donations of the Warrensburg R-VI faculty and staff through the staff donor program and donors of the Warrensburg Schools Foundation.
Qualified Warrensburg High School teachers teach the dual credit courses with students receiving both high school and college credit from universities and colleges.
Students receiving scholarships are Abigail Allnutt, Brooke Barker, Carter Bell, Zachary Elliott, Yia Si Huang, Gabriel Jackson, Brittany King, Victoria Martins, Brianna Munsterman, Timothy Richner, Ryllee Rousseau, Russell Sproat, Alyssa Squires, Morgan Starbuck, Joseph Stewart and Mason Sutherland.
For more information, visit WarrensburgFoundation.org or call Foundation Director Judy Long at (660) 747-7823.
