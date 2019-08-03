WHS students' academic achievements recognized at annual banquet

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation recognized the academic achievement of Warrensburg High School students at the 31st annual Academic Excellence Awards Banquet on June 13.
One hundred forty-one Warrensburg High School students were recognized for reaching the top 15% of their graduating class and 26 seniors were recognized for reaching this level all four years of high school.
All students received a medallion designed specifically for this event.
Students from the class of 2022 recognized at the banquet were Olivia Burson, Cooper Meldrem, Marisa Casarez, Hailey Merritt, Jordan Chapman, Ashlyn Moore, Jason Cho, Madison Moore, Seth Comfort, Landon Nakoneczny, Devin Cook, Amber Pedersen, Jordan Dorsey, Jack Renfrow, Halli Ernst, Aidan Rich, Hailey Finefrock, Abigail Richner. Ellsbeth Gladfelter, Alexandra Schierenbeck, Allie Griffiths, Jessica Snare, Evan Harris, Justin Terrell, Audrey Irmischer, Aiden Walker, Cordelia Jurkowski, Hannah Walters, Madelyn Kennish, Tyler Ward, Emma Kreisel, Macie Watson, Todd Lancaster, Frances Witbeck, Emma Lawson, Mishal Wu, Christian Lockard, Yuming Wu, Brett Marnholtz, Gavin Wyatt and Casey McBride.
Students from the class of 2021 recognized were William Adcock, Brandon Jernigan, Allison Adlich, Mariah Johnson, Addison Bell, John Kenney, Jessica Beyer, Alea Keys-Galloway, Parker Buckson, Jacelynn Laws, Mason Chapman, Simon Metge, Evelyn Clark, Elijah Nappe, Breanna Derritt, Cooper Palmer, Faith Dye, Kelcey Phelps, Rachel Dye, Mia Phutrakul, Ashton Falls, Danielle Richner, Samantha Fatka, Bradley Sachs, Sydney Foulks, William Samson, Rheana Goubeaux, Logan Shaw, Corinna Hammond, Cierra Spratt, Kenzie Hockersmith, Erin Thessen, Raegan Horn, Izabella Valdez, Colvin Hoskins, Quentin Weed, Grace Irmischer, Huiting Yao, William Adcock, Brandon Jernigan, Allison Adlich and Mariah Johnson.
Students from the class of 2020 recognized were Daniel Allen, Rylee McLaughlin, Abigail Allnutt, Shelby Murphy, Elizabeth Azevedo, Rylie Othic, Brooke Barker, Maggie Rankin, Kaden Callahan, Timothy Richner, Montana Carter, Chloe Ridenhour, Joshua Cymer, Evan Rupp, Zoe Duncan, Ryan Russell, CiAsia Gray, Adrienne Sauer, Reagan Henry, Ryleigh Sherman, Yia-Si Huang, Alyssa Squires, Brittany King, Morgan Starbuck, Hunter Krouse, Jillian Voskovitch, Kevin Likcani, Mason Wittmaier, Alexander Marks, Mohammed Yousef, Daniel Allen, Rylee McLaughlin, Abigail Allnutt and Shelby Murphy.
Students from the class of 2019 recognized were Nolan Chapman, Rachel Stark-Wroblewski, Mark Doss, April Holland, Brandi VanBlarcum, Luke Landwehr and Heejoo Kim.
Students from the class of 2019 recognized for reaching the top 15% all four years were Katelyn Adkisson, Grace Kennedy, Robert Azevedo, Thomas Azevedo, Leah Landwehr, Ashtyn Bevans, Grace Bushmeyer, Jimmy Le, Kalissa Castanedo, Maggie Likcani, Sarah Marks, Sungwon Cho, Colton Palmer, Caly Comfort, Kaylee Russell, Caroline Deal, Tristan Tallman, Ryan Duffendack, Nina Thessen, Kayla Dugan, Natalie Fatka, Paige VanBlarcum, Brock Hepler, Serena Walker, Jenna Weyrauch and Ryan Holland.
Community members and business sponsors include table sponsors Murdock Banner Financial Group, medallion sponsor; student sponsors Gillum and Gillum, CPAs, Joe Good State Farm Insurance and Dr. Deb and Dennis Orr; and student sponsors Jan and Robin Crouch, Finnane-Robison Dental, Matt Gaw, Lynn and Jackie Harmon, Senator Denny and Michelle Hoskins, Dr. John Sheets and Dr. Joy Stevenson and West-Central Electric Cooperative. The facility was provided by Dr. Roger Best and the University of Central Missouri.
Students who were unable to attend the banquet are able pick up their medallion at the Warrensburg School District Central Office, 201 S. Holden St., during office hours.
For more information regarding the Academic Excellence Awards Banquet or other Warrensburg Schools Foundation activities, visit WarrensburgFoundation.org or contact Judy Long at (660) 747-7823.
