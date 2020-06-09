WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg High School graduating seniors were recognized for their achievements and awarded scholarships as part of the 2020 Senior Awards Recognition.
The event usually takes place the Friday before graduation, but was hosted virtually due to social distancing concerns.
Sadie Misner and Timothy Richner received the Fred B. House Award.
Calahan Taylor was recognized as the senior class president.
Morgan Starbuck was recognized as the Student Council president.
Rylee McLaughlin was recognized as the female scholar athlete.
Richner was recognized as the male scholar athlete.
Kaden Callahan was recognized as the scholar/vocalist.
Shelby Murphy was recognized as the scholar/musician.
Brianna Harlow recognized as the scholar/performing arts.
Mohammed Yousef was recognized as the National Honor Society president.
Josephine Griffin, Victoria Martins and Ryllee Rousseau received National Honor Society scholarships.
Cora Perry and Trevor Key received the Award of Excellence.
Jillian Voskovitch and Evan Rupp received the American Legion Award.
Reagan Henry and Rupp received the Spanish Club Scholarship
Abigail Allnutt, Martins, Brianna Munsterman and Rylie Othic received West Central Electric scholarships.
Munsterman and Starbuck received the John and Kathryn English Memorial Scholarship.
Daniel Allen received the Russ Coleman Scholarship.
Andrew Perkins received the Lois Armstrong Award and was recognized as the senior instrumentalist.
Allyson Pawenski received the John Phillip Sousa Award.
Munsterman received the MFA Scholarship.
Martins received The Beloved Community Scholarship.
Brittany King, Othic and Rousseau received the WEA Scholarship.
Beau Herald, Braden Gleghorn, Trent Karshbaum and Damien Nelson have been accepted for enlistment into the United States Marine Corps.
Warrensburg Schools Foundation scholarships
Taylor received the Dr. Bruce Achauer Memorial Scholarship.
Munsterman received the Angela K. Cocke Memorial Scholarship.
Rousseau received the Russell and Louise Elsberry Education Scholarship.
Liberty Brown received the Russ Lotspeich Memorial Scholarship.
Olivia Harrison received the Lynn Solomon Scholarship.
Voskovitch received the Salma B. Kamal Ph. D. Scholarship for Women in Science Scholarship.
Munsterman and Starbuck received the Warrensburg Schools Foundation Student Scholarship.
Emilee Marnholtz received the Jacob Shaffer Scholarship.
Chance Volesky received the Richard and Alma McCormack Adams Memorial Vocational Scholarship and the Warrensburg Lion's Club Career and Technical Education Scholarship.
Brown and Carter Bell received the Ron Clawson Athletic Scholarship.
Brooke Barker, Ashlee Courville and Chloe Ridenhour received the Laura Leigh Culp Botgat Scholarship.
Counselors
Munsterman received the Secunda Scholarship, the Warrensburg Rotary Club Scholarship and the Dwayne Fondaw Scholarship.
Othic received the BPO Els Club Scholarship.
King received the Dora Crane Scholarship.
Perry received the Woody Austin Scholarship.
Makenna Overall and Adrienne Sauer received the Academic Promise Scholarship.
Henry received the Mary Lucille Larson Scholarship.
Allen received the Charles Morley Scholarship.
Marnholtz received the Chapter CB-PEO Marilynn Schmidt Memorial Scholarship and the Jacob Daniel Netz Scholarship.
Martins received the Mario Garza-Gonzalez Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Othic received the Clint Perriguey Scholarship.
Zachary Elliott received the Tracy McCain Scholarship.
King received the Malcom Troy Thomas Jr. Scholarship.
Marissa Acosta, Tyler Adams, Joshua Cymer, Gabriel Jackson, Richner, Rupp, Ryan Russell, Sauer, Joseph Stewart and Mason Wittmaier received Bright Flight Awards.
The George Washington Carver Award was awarded to Allnutt, Elizabeth Azevedo, Barker, Zoe Duncan, Henry, Yia-Si Huang, King, Kevin Likcani, Alexander Marks, McLaughlin, Murphy, Othic, Maggie Rankin, Richner, Ridenhour, Russell, Sauer, Starbuck, Voskovitch and Yousef.
Honor graduates
Students who graduated cum laude, 3.87 to 4.02 GPA, include Adams, Lexi Browning, Wyatt Gross, Harlow, Jane Kiger, Monica Osborn, Sabrina Osborn, Overall, Pawenski,Rousseau, Tristen Velasquez and Jerrod Wynn.
Students who graduated magna cum laude, 4.03 to 4.19 GPA, include Brown, Gabrielle Caponetto, Allison Dilley, Evan Florida, Abigail Fowler, Griffin, Kayla Griffiths, Gabrielle Hoke, Haylie Hutsell, Misner, Dawson Nakoneczny, Sunshine Norton, Rupp, Russell Sproat and Taylor.
Student who graduated summa cum laude, 4.20 and above GPA, include Acosta, Allen, Allnutt, Azevedo, Barker, Dominick Belardo, Callahan, Montana Carter, Cymer, Duncan, Ciasia Gray, Henry, Huang, King, Hunter Krouse, Likcani, Marnholtz, Marks, Martins, McLaughlin, Munsterman, Murphy, Othic, Morgan Phelps, Rankin, Richner, Ridenhour, Rupp, Russell, Sauer, Ryleigh Sherman, Alyssa Squires, Starbuck, Voskovitch, Zoey Westphal and Yousef.
University of Central Missouri Red and Black Scholarships
Allen, Fowler, Rankin, Allnutt, Shoshana Fuller, Richner, Barker, Morgan Green, Ridenhour, Bell, Ally Hassler, Rupp, Rachel Beymer, Hutsell, Sproat, Brown, Kiger, Starbuck, Browning, King, Stewart, Gregory Burns, Krouse, Taylor, Brianna Cargile, Marnholtz, Kinley Thaut, Carter, Martins, Dawson Thompson, Courville, Munsterman, Carter Wells, Cymer, Nakoneczny, Westphal, Thomas Denne, Monica Osborn, Wynn, Dilley, Sabrina Osborn, Elliott, Othic, Florida, Perry, Brady Foltz and Phelps revived the University of Central Missouri Red and Black Scholarships.
UCM Foundation Scholarships
Allen, Beymer, Carter, Courville, Dilley, King, Munsterman and Richner recived UCM Foundation Scholarships.
UCM Dual Credit Scholarships
Allnutt, Denne, Martins, Sproat, Barker, Dilley, Miles Moore, Starbuck, Bell, Florida, Cadence O’Connor, Beymer, Fowler, Monica Osborn, Brown, Hassler, Sabrina Osborn, Browning, Hutsell, Othic, Burns, Key, Rankin, Cargile, Kiger, Richner, Courville, King, Ridenhour, Cymer, Marnholtz and Rupp recived UCM Dual Credit Scholarships.
UCM A+ Recognition Scholarships
Barker, King, Beymer, Marnholtz, Carter, Munsterman, Courville, Perry, Florida, Rankin and Fowler received UCM A+ Recognition Scholarships.
Student recognitions
Acosta received the University of Missouri - Columbia Chancellors Award and Scholars Housing Scholarship.
Allnutt received the UCM Softball Scholarship.
Azevedo received the University of Kansas Visual Art and Distinction Scholarships, University of Arkansas Leadership and University of Missouri Curators Scholarships.
Belardo received the Appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy - four-year scholarship.
Brown received the UCM Track Scholarship.
Caponetto received the University of Kansas Achievement Scholarship and KU Opportunity Grant.
Carter received the UCM Accounting Department Scholarship.
Courville received the UCM Education Department Scholarship.
Duncan received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy, full four-year scholarship.
Fowler received the Missouri State University Provost Scholarship.
Harlow received the State Fair Community College Theatre Arts Scholarship.
Tyler Hastings received the State Tech College McConnell and Associates Scholarship.
Daniel Hicks received the The Avila Achievement Scholarship and The Music Performance Grant.
Krouse received the Missouri University of Science and Technology Groundbreaker Merit Scholarship.
Likcani received the University of Kansas Achievement Scholarship.
Moore received the UCM Football Scholarship.
Munsterman received the FCS Financial Scholarship.
Monica Osborn received the Missouri State University Deans and Promise Scholarships
Sabrina Osborn received the Missouri State University Promise Scholarship
Othic received the Missouri Peace Officers Foundation Scholarship
Richner received the Missouri Scholars 100, Civil Air Patrol Cadet Academic Scholarship, UCM Kenneth W. Thomason Aviation Opportunity Scholarship, Michael E. Bush Aviation Scholarship and Missouri Scholarship and Loan Foundation’s Access Extra Scholarship.
Ridenhour received the UCM Province Family Christian Leadership Scholarship.
Rousseau received the SFCC Leona Schenewark Larson and Pauline Schenewark Wheeler Scholarship and MSTA Scholarship.
Sauer received the University of Tulsa Academic Scholarship and TU Presidential Leaders Fellowship Program.
Scott Stansbury received the Hannibal LaGrange Academic and Baseball Scholarships.
Starbuck received the University of Missouri - Columbia Curators Scholar Award.
Voskovitch received the University of Missouri - Columbia Curators Scholar Award and Bess and George Corrigan Scholarship.
A link to the 2020 Senior Awards Recognition can be found at whs.warrensburgr6.org.
