JOHNSON COUNTY — Mike Gray, general manager of West Central Electric Cooperative, Inc., announced the names of area high school seniors who are recipients of a West Central Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
Local winners of a $750 scholarship include Warrensburg High School seniors Brianna Munsterman, Rylie Othic, Victoria Martins and Abigail Allnutt; Crest Ridge High School seniors Cole Schmidli, Sarina Robbins and Cameran Martin; Knob Noster High School senior Cody Clifton; and Holden High School senior Madelon West.
The West Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. Scholarship is awarded each year to several area high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are current members of the electric cooperative.
