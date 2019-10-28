WARRENSBURG — The Board of Education voted to approve the Debt Service Levy Resolution that, if approved, will be used for improvements to the district.
The issue will be on the April 7 ballot for voters in the Warrensburg School District.
The resolution asks to increase the debt service levy from 72 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property to 82 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
The increase will be used to fund some improvements throughout the district that were chosen by the Board of Education from the 2019 Facility Plan that consists of improvements identified by the Warrensburg School District Facilities Committee.
Included in the list of improvements for the levy increase is the District Activities Site Plan, which includes a new stadium with practice fields and a track at the high school.
Assistant Superintendent Andy Kohl said the District Activities Site Plan has been identified as a need in the district for about 12 years.
“Right now, our kids (athletes) are scattered across the district,” Kohl said.
Kohl explained that there is a growing population of students in the middle school and primary elementary schools, making it necessary to have more classrooms.
District information states the middle school, which was expanded in 2015 to accommodate 750 to 775 students now has nearly 830 students. Overall, the district has grown by 5.6% since the 2014-2015 school year.
“We’re not looking at wants, we’re looking at needs,” Kohl said.
Kohl said that if the levy passes, work on improvements is estimated to be completed by June or July of 2021.
Kohl explained that, in accordance with the 1980 Hancock Amendment to the Missouri Constitution, as assessed valuations go up for a school district the operating levy goes down, meaning the 10 cent increase of the proposed levy would be 3 cents down from 2014.
District information states that a four-sevenths majority is needed to pass the levy.
The ballot language reads, “Shall the Board of Education of Warrensburg R-VI School District of Johnson County, Missouri, issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $17,200,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities including without limitation (1) the addition of cafeteria, gymnasium, stage and classroom space at the middle school; (2) the installation of a new elevator and restrooms and the implementation of Phase One of the District Activities Site Plan to include a new stadium with turf field for band, physical education, soccer and football as well as a new track and practice fields at the high school; and (3) the addition of four classrooms at Ridge View Elementary, restrooms and four classrooms at Maple Grove Elementary and a secure entryway at Martin Warren Elementary? The approval of the general obligation bonds will authorize the levy and collection of an annual tax in addition to the other taxes provided for by law sufficient to pay the interest and principal of the Bonds as they fall due and to retire the same within twenty years from the date thereof and the adjusted debt service levy of the District is expected to increase from 72 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property to 82 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.”
