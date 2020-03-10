LIBERTY — Warrensburg winter guard teams performed Saturday, March 7, at Liberty High School.
Warrensburg Middle School finished with a "Superior" rating, first time this year.
Warrensburg High School finished fourth in its round with a score of 68.15.
The next competition is Saturday, March 28, for the MCCGA Championship.
The middle school team will perform at Willard High School.
The high school will be performing at Nixa High School.
In the meantime, both guards will perform Friday, Feb. 13, at the Band-Aides Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser and Monday, March 23, at the Spring Meet the Tigers event.
