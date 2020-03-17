WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Middle School math teams, along with the fifth-grade team of students from Martin Warren and Sterling elementary schools, participated in the Holden Math Quest on Feb. 27, taking first place overall.
Many students brought home top-10 finishes and contributed points for the team in the events of probability and statistics, algebra, problem solving, geometry, fractions/decimals/percents and consumer math.
The students also participated in the Ultimate Quest competition in front of a gym full of spectators.
The fifth-grade team took first place overall for fifth grade; William Gaudet took second place in probability and statistics and second place in problem solving; Evan Chapman took third place in probability and statistics; Camden Yancey took first place in problem solving, third place in number sentences and sixth in fractions/decimals/percents; Brody Chapman took first place in fractions/decimals/percents and fourth place in number sentences; Morgan Holmberg took first place in geometry; Olivia Johnson took first place in geometry; Conner Mersky took fifth place in consumer math team; and Claira Mannering took fifth place in consumer math team.
The sixth-grade team took first place overall for sixth grade; Kannon Crookes took first place in geometry; Carson Runhke took first place in consumer math team and third place in geometry; Bomi Parks took second place in fractions/decimals/percents and ninth in geometry; Andy Huynh took first place in consumer math team, second place in number sentences and second place in problem solving; Ethan Hook took fifth place in number sentences and ninth in fractions/decimals/percents; Avee Bevans took second place in fractions/decimals/percents and sixth in number sentences; Nick Stabb took fifth place in probability and statistics; Braiden Schmitt took fifth place in consumer math team; Josh Burnett took fifth place in consumer math team; and Anton Wiederhoeft took fourth place in fractions/decimals/percents.
The seventh-grade team took first place overall for seventh grade; Arianna Brown took first place in problem solving, first place in consumer math team and second place in algebra; Liam Hynes took seventh in algebra; Trinity Duncan took second place in geometry, second place in fractions/decimals/percents and fourth place in probability and statistics; Jackson Beymer took first place in geometry, first place in consumer math team and sixth in probability and statistics; Maddie Meldrem took fourth place in fractions/decimals/percents; and Kobe Westphal took seventh in fractions/decimals/percents.
The eighth-grade team took third place overall for eighth grade; Allison Gross took first place in algebra and seventh in geometry; Ryan Pyle took fourth place in problem solving, eighth in algebra and ninth in consumer math team; Jolin Wu took fifth place in geometry and eighth in probability and statistics; Luke Jane took ninth in consumer math team; Jack Irmischer took fourth place in geometry and eighth in fractions/decimals/percents; Grant Moore took ninth in geometry; and Avenelle Kientzy took third place in fractions/decimals/percents.
Erica Heimsoth and Melissa Larimore are sponsors of the fifth-grade team, Lori Bell is the sixth-grade team sponsor, Mary Roth is the seventh-grade team sponsor and Stephanie Othic is the eighth-grade team sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.