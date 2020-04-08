WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation announced it has received a pledge to match donations made to the Alex S. Nassif Fund to assist students during the COVID-19 crisis.
Donations made to the fund between April 6 and April 15 will be matched up to $5,000 by an anonymous donor.
A foundation press release states the full impact of COVID-19 on the community is still unknown but has affected families in the Warrensburg School District and many families may struggle to pay rent, utilities or doctor bills.
“Because of COVID-19, we expect to see financial needs increase for our students and families due to job layoffs or furloughs,” Foundation Board President Bob Lotspeich said. “We are preparing now to help serve those possible requests through the Alex S. Nassif Fund. When Mr. Nassif passed in 1979, the fund was established to help children in need in the Warrensburg school district. I can think of no better way to honor his legacy than to help our students and their families during this stressful and uncertain time.”
To request help from the Nassif Fund, contact a social worker at a Warrensburg school.
Donations may be sent directly to the Foundation office at 201 S. Holden Street, Warrensburg, or made online at warrensburgfoundation.org/nassiffund.
The Warrensburg Schools Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was created to provide support exclusively to the Warrensburg School District for needs above and beyond the core curriculum.
For more information on the Nassif Fund or other Foundation programs, contact Judy Long at jlong@warrensburgr6.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.