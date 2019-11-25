WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School Foundation hosted a number of fundraisers and activities to help raise funds for Warrensburg schools during its 12th annual Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the University of Central Missouri Elliott Student Union.
Warrensburg Schools Foundation Executive Director Judy Long said the foundation’s estimated net total for the funds raised throughout the night was $42,366.
A silent action was available for attendees to take part in during a social hour before the dinner and live auction.
Mayor of Warrensburg Casey Lund welcomed attendees to the event before dinner was served.
The end of dinner was marked by a performance by the Warrensburg High School drumline, whose services would later be auctioned off for a set date and time during the live auction.
Following the drumline, the majority of Classroom Impact 2019-2020 grant recipients were recognized and brought onto the stage.
The Warrensburg Schools Foundation has awarded grants directly to classrooms, groups or schools since 1997 in order to positively impact student achievements and reward innovative instruction.
The recipients and their grants included:
Scott Maple, Martin Warren Elementary School — We’re All About that Bass (Bar): $1,600 will be awarded to purchase additional bass bars and mallets for use in third through fifth grade music programs for hands-on instruction as well as performances.
Doug Conley, Warrensburg Middle School — Believe in Me Mentoring Program: $600 will be awarded to support the Believe in Me mentoring program, which matches students in need of a positive mentor with an adult staff member at the school to build positive relationships, self-esteem and more.
Cyndi Allen, Warrensburg Middle School — EV3 Robotics: $2,490 will be awarded to purchase six additional LEGO Mindstorm EV3 Education kits for sixth through eighth grade students to develop skills in advanced coding of algorithms, problem solving and more.
Aerin Sentgeorge, Warrensburg Middle School — Public Art Project: Pet Portraits: $1,500 will be awarded to give eighth grade students the opportunity to create pieces of art to be displayed at WMS, Warrensburg Community Center and Western Missouri Medical Center.
Amy Weldon, Sterling Elementary School — Alto and Bass, We need more instruments for our musical space: $2,660 will be awarded to provide third through fifth grade students alto and bass metallophones, xylophones and mallets to apply musical knowledge and concepts.
Founding Fifty Members Ed and Marie Robison and C.L. and Suzanne Holdren were also recognized during the event as the newest members to complete their Founding Fifty memberships.
Members of the Founding Fifty campaign provide a stable income for the foundation, donating gifts of $10,000 from each member in the form of yearly $2,000 donations over 5 years or the total amount all at once.
The live auction followed shortly after, called by Densil Allen.
The results of the live auction items were:
Two of Grandma Cobb’s coconut creme pies: $1,150
WHS drumline performance: $900
Hanging wooden artwork: $700
Party with the Warrensburg Police Department: $425
Eight-course gourmet dinner: $1,500
Traeger Pro 575 Grill: $1,000
Private dinner at Muddy Creek BBQ: $1,575
Metal fire pit made by Warrensburg Area Career Center students: $525
Stay at Santa Rosa Beach House: $3,200
Private dinner at Cafe Blackadder: $825
Royals tailgate with Heroes Restaurant: $725
Couples stay at the Elms Hotel and Spa: $1,250
Bass guitar signed by Paul McCartney: $2,350
Hanging yard swing made by WACC students: $600
Flag donated by Col. Lance Curtis, U.S. Army Soldier: $1,500
Prior to the bidding on the donated flag, a video message from Curtis was shown in which he described the flag’s importance.
Curtis was a battalion commander in the Third Infantry Division of one of two Army battalions stationed in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan at Camp Leatherneck (the largest Marine Base in Afghanistan) during a combat tour in 2013.
“We set up our compound and one of the first things that we did was raise this flag,” Curtis wrote in a letter to the foundation.
It was the only flag that the base had for the first 30 days.
Curtis said the flag flew through intense blazing heat, sandstorms (called Shamals) and two rocket attacks.
Toward the end of April 2013, the flag had been shredded and heavily damaged in a Shamal.
“I knew that I should probably destroy the flag by burning it, as it was heavily damaged by the red dirt and wind of the Shamal, but I felt that would be like abandoning a soldier on the battlefield,” Curtis wrote. “I carefully folded up the flag and kept it with me throughout this, my third long tour in Afghanistan. I wanted to bring the flag home with my unit and make sure it saw our mother country, the United States, again. The flag came home with my unit in November of 2013.”
Curtis held on to the flag for the next six years, wanting to do something meaningful with it, deciding that donating it for this event would be a “fitting way to honor this combat-proven symbol of why we fight to preserve freedom.”
“Whoever gets this flag, I ask that you honor this symbol of America,” Curtis wrote. “She is torn, but beautiful. She is genuine and true. Please honor her and her service to our soldiers and country.”
State Representative Dan Houx won the flag and immediately donated it to the Warrensburg R-VI school district.
The district decided to place it in a display case at Warrensburg High School.
Between auction items, attendees were able to purchase raffle tickets from members of the University of Central Missouri Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority for the chance to win a year’s worth of massages from One Body Massage Therapy, six bottles of wine and a rolling bar cart made by Two Whitler’s Workshop or an Apple product bundle.
A game of Tigers Heads or Paws was also played, where attendees paid $10 for a double-sided card used to guess whether a coin flipped by Lotspeich would be heads or tails, having those who guessed incorrectly sit down until the last person was standing.
Warrensburg School Foundation Board of Directors President Bob Lotspeich closed the event, thanking the attendees for their support of the foundation.
