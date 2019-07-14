WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary Sunday, July 14.
In the past 25 years, the Foundation has awarded $179,913 in Classroom Impact Grants, impacting 32,934 students; $96,715 in student scholarships; $28,981 in dual credit scholarships; and $11,500 in teacher and support staff scholarships.
"I have a huge amount of respect and devotion and admiration for teachers," Foundation President Bob Lotspeich said. "I was very much influenced by good teachers and coaches throughout my life."
The Foundation has also contributed $81,935 in hosting the Academic Excellence Banquet honoring the academic achievement of students in the top 15% of their class since the Foundation began hosting the banquet in 2004.
More than 2,230 students and their parents have been celebrated at the annual banquet since 2004.
"I think the key, and I have been part of a lot of groups that have done something very similar, this by far I do not think we have had a down year and it is a credit to the tremendous people we have had," Lotspeich said. "This is a pretty close-knit community when there is a need."
The Foundation has also given $25,000 for the playground safety improvements at Ridge View Elementary and administers the Nassif Fund in honor of the late Alex S. Nassif.
"It never tires and it never gets old," Lotspeich said of giving back to the district.
