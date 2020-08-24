WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2020-2021 Classroom Impact Grants.
Five grants, totaling $3,764 were awarded on Friday, Aug. 21.
Due to COVID-19, the Foundation’s Star Patrol was not able to enter the schools this year to announce the winners.
Foundation President Bob Lotspeich made the announcements during his pre-recorded video welcome that was shown during breakfasts hosted at each school.
“Even though we had to adjust how we announced our Classroom Impact Grants, it is still one of the most exciting days of the year for the foundation,” Lotspeich said. “We are so proud of each of this year’s recipients and their desire to bring new, innovative ideas to their classrooms.”
The All-Pro Electrical Technology, Inc., grant is awarded to Teresa Janvrin and Diane Samson from Warrensburg Middle School for the Attraction of Electricity Project.
This grant is a year-long venture in which students will explore electrical energy and magnetism through various hands-on experiments and activities that will also satisfy Missouri Physical Science Learning Standards.
The C.L. and Suzanne Holdren grant was awarded to Sherri Rusch at Warrensburg High School for My Intent: Mindful Growth.
This grant works to develop a growth mindset based on reflection, goal setting and positive relationships.
Students are encouraged to create positive connections and share their vision with another person.
An intention bracelet is made by the student for themselves and their selected adult as a recipient of their gratitude.
The Central Bank of Warrensburg grant was awarded to Tammy Spratley from Maple Grove Elementary for the Clean Green Drum Machine.
This grant will allow students to safely experience music during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic by providing five drums that have heads and shells that will hold up to the sterilization that will be required after each use.
The Don Riffle and Bobbie Erickson-Riffle grant is awarded to Tracy Sachs, Becky Carter and Jessica Hennrich at Maple Grove Elementary for Calming Corners for Kids.
This grant will assist students learning coping skills when they are unable to manage their emotions by providing a calming area in two classrooms and the counselor’s office.
The McCormack Electric Services grant is awarded to Drew Burris at Ridge View Elementary for A Passionate PE Program.
This grant will provide a short-throw projector to show students the daily outlook of what PE class will be by providing a more visual concept by using video, pictures and GIF’s.
For more information on the Classroom Impact Grant program or any Warrensburg Schools Foundation activity, contact Judy Long at (660) 747-7823 or visit WarrensburgFoundation.org.
