Warrensburg Schools Foundation announces dual credit scholarship recipients

The Warrensburg Schools Foundation announces the fall semester recipients of the Warrensburg Schools Foundation Dual Credit Scholarships. Pictured front row from the left is Foundation Board Member Catherine Rupp, Alyssa Squires, Gabriel Jackson, Abigail Fowler, Victoria Martins, Abigail Allnutt, Foundation Board President Bob Lotspeich; and back row from the left is Brittany King, Warrensburg R-VI Superintendent Dr. Scott Patrick, Brianna Munstermann, Carter Bell, Mason Sutherland, Tim Richner, Katelynn Shuey and Emma Smith.