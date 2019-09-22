Warrensburg Schools Foundation announces dual credit scholarship recipients

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation has announced the fall semester recipients of the Warrensburg Schools Foundation Dual Credit Scholarships.
The dual credit scholarships are made possible by donations of the Warrensburg R-VI faculty and staff through the employee donor program and donors of the foundation.
Dual credit classes are courses taught to high school students, by college-approved high school instructors, for which students receive both college and high school credit.
Warrensburg students receive college credit from the University of Central Missouri, State Fair Community College or University of Missouri at Kansas City.
Students receiving dual credit scholarships for the fall semester are Abigail Allnutt, Brooke Barker, Carter Bell, Abigail Fowler, Gabriel Jackson, Brittany King, Victoria Martins, Brianna Munsterman, Timothy Richner, Ryllee Rousseau, Katelynn Shuey, Emma Smith, Russell Sproat, Alyssa Squires, Morgan Starbuck and Mason Sutherland.
For more information on contributing to a scholarship or creating a scholarship for Warrensburg High School students, visit WarrensburgFoundation.org or call Judy Long at (660) 747-7823.
