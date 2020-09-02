WARRENSBURG — Ground was officially broken Aug. 7 at two construction sites in the Warrensburg School District.
Excavation of an activities complex is underway at Warrensburg High School and construction has begun for a gym and an additional classroom at Warrensburg Middle School.
These projects are among those in the facility plan approved by the Warrensburg School Board of Education last year.
In the delayed municipal election in June, voters approved a 10 cent increase to the debt service levy to fund the construction of projects across the district.
District information states the debt service levy increase will generate $17.2 million for the Facility Plan projects.
Superintendent Andy Kohl said construction was delayed due to the delayed election.
Construction for interior projects are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021.
Kohl said Facility Plan projects are scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
