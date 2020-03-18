WARRENSBURG — As of Wednesday, March 18, the Warrensburg R-VI School District will implement an initial school closure from Monday, March 23, through April 3 with the tentative plan to resume school on April 6.
"Decisions regarding alternative educational services are being discussed, and we will provide information about this as soon as possible," a press release states.
The press release states that during the closure all school activities and events are canceled, including Adventure Club.
Food services will continue as previously announced with food being provided to any children, 0-18 years of age, at the designated school sites.
If a student and/or parent/guardian is unable to get to a school site to pick-up food, contact Liz Tarr at etarr@warrensburgr6.org.
The press release states additional plans regarding food services will be discussed and announcements will be made as soon as possible.
