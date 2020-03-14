WARRENSBURG – As a precaution due to the reported presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Henry County, the Warrensburg School District announced it will cancel its Adventure Club spring break programming between Monday, March 16, and Friday, March 20.
"During this time our custodial staff will implement additional disinfection protocol in all of our school buildings," district information states.
Due to this cancellation, all charges and payments will be waived.
If you have already paid for the week, it will be applied to future payments.
"We understand that this will present challenges for your families," the district states. "We appreciate your patience and collaboration."
As childcare facilities are closing and students are asked to stay home, there are ways to continue to engage youth through virtual lessons.
The American Federation of Teachers has a wealth of resources to help with learning at home.
