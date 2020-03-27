WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg School District Superintendent Scott Patrick sent out an email Friday, March 27, updating families and staff on the state of the district and Food Service as the district responds to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"On behalf of the Warrensburg R-VI School District, I hope everyone is doing well, staying healthy and being safe," Patrick said. "As we all navigate through this difficult time, just know that together we will be stronger when things get back to normal."
Patrick said district staff has worked diligently to provide educational resources for students and encourages parents to communicate with teachers.
During the last seven weekdays, the Food Service program has supplied and distributed 6,869 meals to students and families.
"I fully expect this number to be over 8,300 after today (March 27)," Patrick said. "Our food service personnel along with some of our Adventure Club staff have done an amazing job of preparing and distributing food to our school community. We cannot begin to thank them enough."
Until March 27, the district was providing meals Monday through Friday.
However, Patrick stated that because of the increasing number of meals provided, and the fact that more than 245 of these meals are being delivered (door-to-door), beginning Monday, March 30, the district will distribute meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of each day.
Food provided on Monday and Wednesday will be meals for two days, four meals. Food provided on Friday will be two meals.
Meals will continue to be distributed from all five buildings, Sterling Elementary, Reese Education Center, Martin Warren Elementary, Maple Grove Elementary and Warrensburg High School.
Patrick provided a link to a video produced by the State of Missouri for kids regarding COVID-19.
The video can be watched at youtube.com/watch?v=Ogu0vjv-E44.
"Lastly, I want to thank everyone for their patience and flexibility during this unprecedented time" Patrick said. "Please know that our number one concern is, and always will be, the students of our district."
