WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg High School has named Sarah Ray the new high school band director.
For the past 10 years, Ray has been the associate director of bands for the Warrensburg School District where she conducted the WHS Concert Band, assisted the WHS Marching Tigers, taught sixth through eighth grade woodwind classes, seventh and eighth grade brass and percussion classes, as well as led the WMS Jazz Band.
She earned a bachelor in music education degree (2010) as well as a master of arts degree with an emphasis in conducting (2013) from the University of Central Missouri.
In 2011, the Missouri Association of Colleges of Teacher Education named her an Outstanding Beginning Teacher.
“Mrs. Ray’s passion for kids is visible and her work ethic will help guide her as she leads our band program in coming years," Warrensburg Activities Director Keith Chapman states.
Warrensburg High School information states Ray is an active adjudicator and private lesson instructor.
Currently she is chair of the Missouri Music Educators West Central District mentoring program, and is a strong advocate for helping new teachers develops their craft.
Prior to this, she served as the West Central District Band vice-president (2016 to 2020).
Ray is an active member of the Missouri Bandmasters Association, the National Association for Music Education, the Missouri Music Educators Association and the Missouri State Teachers Association.
She resides in Warrensburg with her husband Chad, a choir teacher in the district, and three sons, Kaiden, Owen and Ian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.