WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg High School announced Chad Ray as the new high school choir/show choir director.
He will begin this role in the fall of 2020.
For the last three years, Ray has been the choral director at Warrensburg Middle School where he conducted the sixth through eighth grade choirs, taught general music and was the WMS boys track coach.
Prior to this, he spent six years in the Lexington School District as the sixth through 12th grade vocal music director, high school musical co-director, middle school track coach and middle school assistant football coach.
He earned a bachelor’s in music education degree (2010) from the University of Central Missouri.
Warrensburg High School information states Ray is an active vocal and guitar private lesson instructor and worship leader at First Baptist Church of Warrensburg.
He is a Prepcast broadcast announcer for the Warrensburg Tiger Varsity Football team.
Ray has served as the West Central District Junior High Honor Choir vice-president (2018 to 2020).
He is an active member of the National Association for Music Education, the Missouri Music Educators Association and the Missouri State Teachers Association.
“Mr. Ray brings in a diverse background to lead our choral program," Warrensburg Activities Director Keith Chapman states. "His past experience with our students provides him a foundation to build upon.”
He resides in Warrensburg with his wife Sarah, director of bands for the district, and three sons, Kaiden, Owen and Ian.
