WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg High School announced it will have its 2020 commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at the University of Central Missouri Multipurpose Building.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the following procedures will be followed for the WHS commencement ceremony.
“We will do our best to have a traditional ceremony, but will be making some adjustments to normal protocols,” a press release from the Warrensburg School District states. “As federal, state and local guidelines continue to evolve, we will make necessary changes and communicate those as soon as possible.”
The district states there is a reduced capacity requirement at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
To adhere to this requirement, each graduate will be limited to eight guests.
The district will provide each graduate with eight tickets for distribution to their selected guests.
Guests must have a ticket present for entry.
Those without tickets will not be allowed in the UCM Multipurpose Building.
For those guests unable to attend the ceremony, there will be a livestream and recording of the event.
More information on the livestream address will be provided closer to our graduation date.
Guests are asked to sit in only those rows not blocked off by tape and signage, as the district will utilize an every-other-row-system for seating.
Seats will not be assigned for guests and will be first come, first served.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for guests to find seating.
Graduates are asked to arrive no later than 6:45 p.m. and report directly to the second floor of the Multipurpose Building to receive line up procedures.
At this time, graduates will also be able to collect their honor cord from their respective counselor.
Graduates will sit alphabetically and be socially distanced on the floor of the Multipurpose Building, so the entire floor will be used for students and WHS staff participants.
The district states that in the event it is unable to host a ceremony based on federal, state or local restrictions, it will be in contact with each graduate to set up a specific time for their participation in a virtual ceremony.
Graduation ticket distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24.
Graduates or their parent/guardian may pick up the allotment of eight tickets at a drive-thru distribution at the main entrance of WHS.
Students will not be allowed to pick up the ticket packet for other graduates.
An alternate ticket distribution will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. July 25 at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
