WARRENSBURG — Superintendent Scott Patrick announced Monday, March 23, the Warrensburg School District will extend its school closure until April 24.
In an email sent to parents, Patrick said the decision to extend the school closure was made based on the public health emergency order issued by the Johnson County Community Health Services on Thursday, March 19, and the mandatory order issued by Jackson County, Missouri, where many staff member reside.
The district had previously announced the closure would extend though April 3.
Patrick said food services will continue to distribute meals for children 0 to 18 years of age at Sterling Elementary, Reese Education Center, Martin Warren Elementary, Marple Grove Elementary and Warrensburg High School
Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven announced March 19 the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has canceled all state assessments, including the Missouri Assessment Program and End-of-Course tests.
The district will not be required to make up any lost days due to COVID-19.
