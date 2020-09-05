Warrensburg Elks Lodge 673 donates $2,500 worth of school supplies to county schools

JOHNSON COUNTY — Members of Warrensburg Elks Lodge 673 purchased $2,500 worth of school supplies and donated them to the Leeton, Chilhowee and Crest Ridge school districts Aug. 26 and 27.
Lodge 673 received the funds to purchase the school supplies from the Beacon Grant provided by the Elks National Foundation.
The Beacon Grant is provided to lodges across the country on an annual basis.
Tom Mullins, previous Elk Lodge 673 exalted ruler, said the lodge will be donating to the remaining Johnson County schools in the following years with the grant funding.
After receiving the funds, the lodge's youth committee chair Kayla Rehkop reached out to the schools' administrations to determine what materials were needed in the classrooms.
Leeton Middle/High School Principal Jennifer Corson said with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students are unable to share classroom supplies, making it difficult to have enough supplies for all of the students.
"We reached out to our teachers within the district and asked them, 'What are some supplies you need for your classroom?' because classroom budgets are only so big," Corson said. "So those items (teachers) would be going out to purchase on their own if we did not have the grant in place to help provide that."
The supplies donated included notebooks, pencils, markers, backpacks, paper and hand sanitizer.
"We are just very, very grateful and thankful for the donation from the Elks Lodge and the work that they did behind this project," Corson said. "Our teachers are extremely grateful for this and we know our kids will be too."
