WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School Board of Education has named Andy Kohl as the new superintendent for the Warrensburg School District effective July 1, 2020.
Kohl will take on the responsibilities of the job following the retirement of Scott Patrick, effective June 30, 2020.
“I am humbled and honored that the Warrensburg R-VI School Board has provided me this opportunity to partner with them in leading the Warrensburg R-VI Learning Community,” Kohl said. “I look forward to collaborating with staff, students, parents and the community to continue our legacy of academic excellence, student engagement in activities, and service to our community.”
Kohl has a Bachelor of Science in mathematics education from the University of Central Missouri as well as a Master of Arts, Educational Specialist and Educational Doctorate degrees in educational administration from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
He began his career teaching high school math and coaching at Oak Grove in 1988.
Kohl also taught and coached at Liberty Middle School, Liberty High School, Liberty Academy and Blue Springs High School.
He started his administrative career as a part-time administrator and math teacher at North Kansas City High School.
He then served as an assistant and associate principal at Truman High School and finished his building-level administration career as a high school principal at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Kohl has been with Warrensburg School District since 2008 and is in his 12th year as the assistant superintendent for support services.
“I could not be more pleased with the appointment of Kohl as the next Superintendent of the Warrensburg R-VI School District,” Patrick said. “Kohl has the experience, expertise and dedication necessary to successfully lead our school district. He consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism, strong ethics and excellent leadership skills. I have no doubt that the students and staff of our district will continue to succeed under Kohl’s leadership in the years to come.”
Kohl is active in the Warrensburg community through his membership in the Noon Rotary Club, the Warrensburg Planning and Zoning Commission and the Warrensburg Tax Increment Financing Commission.
He currently serves as treasurer for the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation, the Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Warrensburg Education Foundation.
“We are fortunate to have Kohl as our next superintendent,” Board of Education President Tom McCormack said. “His years of experience in the school district and educational background are huge assets to our school district. We look forward to him leading our school district in the future.”
With Kohl’s appointment, the school district will begin a search to fill the position of assistant superintendent for support services.
