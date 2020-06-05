WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Adventure Club has announced, due to lack of staffing and COVID-19 state guidelines, there will not be summer camp programming.
"We understand the strain and disappointment that this will be in these trying times," Program Director for Warrensburg Adventure Club Casey Conklin said.
Food Service for summer feeding will still be available as the Warrensburg School District. Food Services began the Summer Feeding program Monday, June 1.
Free breakfast and lunch for all Warrensburg students will be available for pick-up at Maple Grove Elementary, Martin Warren Elementary, Sterling Elementary and Reese Education Center.
Food Service will continue through the entire summer until school begins in August. There will be no delivery of food during the summer.
If food resources are a challenge, contact the district.
"As we proceed through the summer, we will send updates regarding Adventure Club for the 2020-2021 school year," Conklin said.
In response to the need for summer enrichment, Adventure Club will offer free Adventure Club Summer Virtual Camp and weekly enrichment packets.
Conklin said an email will be sent out to currently enrolled families who wish to sign up and links will be on Adventure Club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/warrensburgadventureclub and the Adventure Club website, wr6adventureclub.ce.eleyo.com.
"We look forward to seeing our students and coming back in the fall 2020 to a safer, more prepared situation," Conklin said.
For more information, email Adventure Club at warrenburgadventureclub@gmail.com.
