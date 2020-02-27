CHILHOWEE — The Chilhowee School Board has named Brandon Wallace as the new principal for the 2020-2021 school year.
Wallace will take on the responsibilities of principal Aug. 3.
Wallace has been a teacher, coach and principal in the region for 14 years.
He has previously served as an elementary physical education teacher in Sedalia, a middle school health and wellness instructor in Warrensburg and a high school science and health teacher in the Crest Ridge School District.
He has served as an administrator for the Henry County R-I district in Windsor and spent the last seven years as a principal in the Smithton R-VI district.
Wallace is a graduate of Rock Bridge High School in Columbia and received his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Central Missouri State University.
He has earned a master’s degree in administration and a specialist degree in superintendency from William Woods University.
Joe Murphy, the current principal, will move into the role of superintendent at Chilhowee.
