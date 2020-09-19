USDA extends free meal program through December

Following a decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, summer meal programs have been extended at all Johnson County schools through Dec. 31.
The USDA announced it extended several flexibilities, allowing summer meal program operators across the country to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months.
USDA information states the decision was made in an effort to ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“School Nutrition Association greatly appreciates USDA addressing the critical challenges shared by our members serving students on the frontlines these first weeks of school,” SNA President Reggie Ross said. “These waivers will allow school nutrition professionals to focus on nourishing hungry children for success, rather than scrambling to process paperwork and verify eligibility in the midst of a pandemic. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with USDA to ensure school meal programs are equipped to meet the future needs of America’s students.”
USDA states it has been and continues to be committed to using the congressionally appropriated funding that has been made available.
