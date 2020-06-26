WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School Board of Education voted to approve two bricks to be added to the Memorial Walkway at the Tuesday, June 16, meeting.
The bricks will be placed in memory of the late Morris Collins and Damien Hart.
Warrensburg Schools Foundation information states the foundation purchases memorial bricks for any staff or student who were employed or attending a school in the district at the time of their death.
Collins had been reelected to his sixth term on the board in April 2019 and was still serving on the board when he died in November of 2019.
The foundation purchased Collins' brick.
Hart was a 2019 graduate of Warrensburg High School.
Teachers in the district purchased Hart's brick.
The Memorial Walkway is located at the southwest entrance to WHS.
For more information about the walkway, contact Judy Long at jlong@warrensburgr6.org.
