TRIAD AFJROTC receives the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.

KNOB NOSTER — HQ Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps announced MO-20052, TRIAD AFJROTC, was selected as one of 387 (out of almost 1,000) units to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
TRIAD AFJROTC is comprised of three schools: Warrensburg High School, La Monte High School and is hosted by Knob Noster High School.
The unit, started in 2005, is comprised of 120 cadets from the three schools.
TRIAD (named for the three Air Force Core values: Integrity, Service and Excellence) is noted for its outstanding community service and state and national ranked teams such as Raiders, Drill and CyberPatriot.
