WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg High School announced that Jacelynn Laws, Mia Phutrakul and Erin Thessen were selected as finalists for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.
Every June, more than 1,800 high school students from across the country spend a week in the nation's capital as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.
The students are sponsored by electric cooperatives that are committed to educating America's rural youth about America and the role electric cooperatives play in developing strong rural communities.
To earn the tour opportunity, students must compete against other students in our region by writing an essay.
If selected as finalists, they must compete by presenting their essays in oral competition.
This year finalists submitted videos of their speeches.
The top three finalists in the competition earn the trip to Washington D.C. as delegates and the remaining finalists win a trip to CYCLE, a youth conference in Jefferson City.
Laws, first place, and Phutrakul, second place, both won a trip to Washington D.C.
Thessen won the CYCLE Conference.
WHS had six students submit essays.
They competed against more than 60 other students.
