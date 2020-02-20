CARMEL, Indiana — Teachers at Martin Warren Elementary are among the more than 5,500 teachers across the U.S. to receive donated school supply packs from 542 TCC stores as part of the Round Room seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway during the week of Feb. 10.
“The U.S. Department of Education reports that teachers spend an average of $480 out of their own pockets to pay for school supplies each year,” Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC, said. “It’s such an honor to be able to give back to educators across the country for the seventh year running. We want to show our deep appreciation for their hard work, and our Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway has been a great way to demonstrate how much we care.”
Since 2014, TCC has donated more than 35,000 supply packs to teachers across the country.
Each participating TCC store partnered with a local school to donate the supply packs, valued at $77 each, which include pencils, pens, dry erase markers, erasers, glue sticks, paper, tissue boxes and sticky notes.
In 2019, the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country and gave supply packs to more than 6,000 teachers across the U.S.
The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $1.9 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.
A TCC’s program, Get10Give10, is awarding $10,000 to a customer and $10,000 to a nonprofit of their choice each quarter.
More information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway is available at tccrocks.com.
