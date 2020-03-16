WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg School District Superintendent Scott Patrick spoke to the City Council on Monday, March 9, regarding the Warrensburg School District’s bond issue that will be on the April 7 ballot.
Patrick outlined the various projects the Warrensburg School Board of Education and the school district’s Facility Plan Committee have determined are needs at a number school buildings and facilities in the district.
“There is an operating levy and a Debt Service levy combined for a complete levy that you see on your taxes, “ Patrick said. “The Debt Service allows us to build buildings and renovate.”
Patrick explained increasing the Debt Service levy by 10 cents, from 72 cents to 82 cents, will generate $17.2 million for additions and renovations to four school facilities.
“Even with this increase of 10 cents, the total tax levy will still be less than (the one) the voters approved back in 2014,” Patrick said, explaining that since the 2014 levy was passed the operating levy has been adjusted due to utility.
A bond or Debt Service levy requires a supermajority vote, slightly above 57 percent.
“We have a Facility Committee that is made up of staff, parents (and) patrons of the district and that committee’s task is to come up with facility needs for our district,” Patrick said. “That Facility Committee presented to (the Warrensburg) Board of Education last June with three major topics, three major things that we need in our district. That was additional space at Warrensburg Middle School, additional elementary classrooms, more specifically at our primary elementary buildings, and an activities complex at Warrensburg High School.”
Patrick said there are three reasons for the proposed increase: crowded conditions at multiple school buildings, the current and projected number of students in the district and safety and security.
“Since 2014-15 our enrollment has grown by 5.6 percent. … We expect that enrollment trend to continue,” Patrick said.
Patrick said an addition and renovations are planned at the Warrensburg Middle School at a cost of $9 million, including an 800-seat gymnasium with amenities, four additional classrooms, renovating the band room and expanding the cafeteria/commons area.
Three of the classrooms would also serve as high-wind shelters.
“We opened our middle school with over 800 students for the first time ever this past fall,” Patrick said.
The WMS building has an addition from 2013 but “it really is equipped to house 775 students,” Patrick said.
WMS currently has a student body of 829.
The band room renovation will combine the band and vocal music rooms into one by taking out a wall.
The expansion of the cafeteria would extend out to an area east of the current cafeteria area.
“Right now we have six lunch shifts at the middle school that start at 10:40 (a.m.),” Patrick said. “You get 22 minutes to eat. They stop serving at about 1:10 (p.m.). … This will allow us to decrease those number of shifts and probably get kids more time to eat as well.”
The gymnasium would be built to the west of the building where the current parking lot and driveway are.
Patrick said the school, currently, is unable to have an all-school assembly without kids sitting on the gym floor as the space only seats about 550 people.
Patrick said the school will still utilize the current gym as there are physical education classes with 75 students.
Projects at three of the district's elementaries are also part of the bond issue, including classroom additions at Maple Grove Elementary and Ridge View Elementary and the completion of a secure entry and vestibule at Marin Warren Elementary at a cost of $4 million.
The four classrooms at Ridge View Elementary would also serve as high-wind shelters.
“Right now, we have no high-wind shelter areas at all at Ridge View,” Patrick said. “We have no basement there. There are interior hallways, but this would certainly increase the safety and security of the kids if there was a need for that at Ridge View.”
Projects at WHS include the addition of an elevator and restrooms in the lower level and the construction of Phase One for an activities complex at a cost of $4.2 million.
“We’ve got about six classrooms in the lower level of the high school,” Patrick said. “That area does not have a restroom and there is not an elevator to where you can get to that area. Certainly see that as an accessibility issue.”
Phase One of the activities complex includes a 2,000,000-seat stadium, track, performance turf and two grass practice fields.
An alternate to Phase One is the construction of locker rooms, concession stand and restrooms “if, by some miracle there might be an extra million dollars lying around, which there usually isn’t,” Patrick said.
Patrick said the alternate Phase One will most likely be funded with a capital giving campaign.
Phase Two of the activities complex, which is not part of this bond issue, would include the construction of baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and additional parking at a minimum estimated cost of $6 million.
“A safety and security issue we worry about every fall and every spring is that on any given day … we have about 200 kids that leave our high school site to go practice or play at other places,” Patrick said. “This would allow us to keep our kids on-site and not have as much travel to and from practices or games.”
Patrick stated the plans for the high school have a phase two but will not be on the April ballot.
“For the past five years, we’ve paid $2,000 per game to play our varsity football games at (the University of Central Missouri’s) stadium and that price went up for next year to $2,500,” Patrick said. “And then we lose 60 percent of the concessions to Sodexo. … Over the last five years we have paid about, almost $130,000 out of the district that should have been money or could have been money going back to the kids.”
Patrick said the district is not asking for a greater increase due to bonding capacity.
“This seems like a short-term fix and it really is,” Patrick said. “For the next three to five years we feel like this would sustain us. We know that after that five-year time period, probably, we’re going to have to have another discussion and that is probably going to be another whole facility somewhere.”
Patrick said that if the bond levy passes, the schools could be completed by August of 2021 and the activities complex could be completed by March of 2021.
For more information about the Facilities Plan, visit warrensburgr6.org/tiger_pride_2020.
