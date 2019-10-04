Summer Feeding Program sees increase in number of kids fed

WARRENSBURG — A new strategy implemented this summer saw an increase in the number of kids eating lunch as part of the Summer Feeding Program.
Food Services report
Food Services Director Heather Wirsig presented the Food Services Program Review during the Sept. 17 Board of Education meeting.
Wirsig discussed the Summer Feeding Program, free and reduced lunches, breakfast participation and lunch participation.
This past summer was the first year Food Services provided mobile meals as part of the Summer Feeding Program, traveling to nine of the 14 serving sites.
Wirsig said the Summer Feeding Program saw a 24% increase in lunches served.
The Summer Feeding Program served 17,799 lunches and 8,799 breakfasts.
Wirsig stated the free and reduced demographics were at 39% for the 2018-2019 school year, consistently staying between 36% to 39% since the 2015-2016 school year.
Wirsig stated that lack of time to eat, space to sit and time to get through the line have impacted the number of kids participating in breakfast.
“It’s a struggle to get all the kids through there that want to eat,” Wirsig said.
Wirsig found that there were a number of challenges Food Services is facing, including the cost of produce that has increased by 60% from 2015 and continues to rise, labor costs and menu item shortages due to manufacturing.
“We lost a lot of money last year in food service,” Wirsig said. “That is a nation-wide problem right now. The cost of food is significantly increasing.”
Missouri State Fair recognitions
FFA students from the Warrensburg School District who participated in the Missouri State Fair were recognized during the Board of Education meeting for receiving gold ratings.
Emily Goodrich received a gold rating for geranium, coleus, salvia and periwinkle.
Abigaile Dempsey received a gold rating for periwinkle.
Emilee Colhour received a gold rating for dustin miller and periwinkle.
Angelica Bergeron received a gold rating for petunia, rose moss, dusty miller, periwinkle, impatiens, coleus, salvia and geranium.
Lacey Graham received a gold rating for succulents and dusty miller.
Kailey Narron received a gold rating for geranium, wax begonia and periwinkle.
Laura Shafer received a gold rating for salvia and periwinkle.
JessAnna Meyer received a gold rating for rose moss, periwinkle, petunia, impatiens, wax begonia and airplane/spider plant.
Wyatt Gross received a gold rating for coleus and impatiens.
Hannah Shaffer received a gold rating for periwinkle.
Maggie Rankin received a gold rating for roe moss, impatiens and petunia.
Wyatt Montgomery received a gold rating for coleus and impatiens.
Tristan Tallman received a gold rating for dusty miller, geranium, periwinkle, alvia and wax begonia.
Riley Edmunds received a gold rating for rabbit division.
Building, program highlights
Diane Collins presented building and program highlights about the Agriculture Building and FFA, discussing new equipment, student achievements and upcoming events.
“It really kind of clicks for them when they get into something experiential,” Collins said. “There is so much you can get from textbooks; there is so much you can get from dirty hands.”
Consent agenda
The Board of Education voted to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the school district and the City of Warrensburg for the School Resource Officer Program. The City of Warrensburg provides four Warrensburg Police Department officers to “reduce the number of incidents of delinquency in the community by addressing drug, alcohol, youth violence and other youth issues in an educational environment,” according to the memorandum. The City Council voted in to approve the memorandum during its Sept. 17 meeting.
The Board of Education approved the bus routes, as they are required to do twice a year.
The Board of Education approved an agreement with the University of Central Missouri Marriage and Family Therapy Clinic.
The Board of Education voted to approve orientation and mobility services with Paving Pathways LLC. Orientation and mobility is a service that focuses teaching those who are blind or sight-impared how to navigate their surroundings.
Enrollment report
Assistant Superintendent Andy Kohl presented the annual enrollment and attendance information that shows the estimated enrollment of each building in the district for the school year.
“It’s supposed to be a predictor of your consistent growth, or lack thereof,” Superintendent Scott Patrick said. “It’s not for us.”
“We’ll grow two years and then have a correction year,” Kohl said. “That has been the trend for the last 10 years.”
According to the information provided to the board, enrollment is down about 23 students from last year.
Kohl explained that enrollment numbers are subject to a number of factors, including graduating students leaving, changes at Whiteman Air Force Base and children transitioning to a different building in the district, that make it difficult to calculate a discernible trend in enrollment growth.
“What I do know is that we have slow, steady growth; right around one percent,” Kohl said.
Discussion of ballot language
The Board of Education discussed the ballot language of a proposed debt service levy that would be utilized to fund improvements to the school district during Phase One of the District Activities Site Plan.
The board decided to refrain from voting until a later date.
Early Childhood Special Education
The Board of Education voted to approve an additional Early Childhood Special Education teacher as projected growth in ECSE classrooms in the district would exceed the current capacity.
